Scarborough's Mecca Bingo announces bingo and exercise crossover for new year's resolutions makers

Mecca Bingo, including Scarborough’s, has announced that it plans to help Brits hit the endorphin jackpot with the development of a new fitness concept that combines the joy of bingo with the benefits of spinning in one, adrenaline and fun-filled class: Mecca Spingo.

Mecca’s Spingo concept will see spin-instructors-come-bingo-callers don their lycra to lead classes from the saddle of a spin bike. While pedalling away to upbeat tracks, players will be able to experience the thrill of filling in their bingo card while getting fit. Whether the goal is 50km or £50k, Spingo is sure to offer fitness fun.

The idea for the new concept comes following a survey by Mecca which revealed that 43%of the nation say they’ve made a New Year’s fitness resolution for 2024, with over a fifth (22%) adding that ‘exciting’ workout concepts are more likely to motivate them to stay on top of their goals*. In response, Mecca Bingo has stepped in to apply its expertise and inject the excitement into workouts.

65% of UK residents reveal that they have previously made a fitness-related New Year resolution, but that a quarter (25%) have given up by 10th January, and more than a third (36%) have called it quits by the middle of the month. Many say they don’t find exercise enjoyable (27%) or the gyms are too busy (31%), while 11% went as far as saying that they have been dreading the thought of a January health kick.

Sarah O’Neill, head of innovation for Mecca Bingo said: “Pace, adrenaline pumping competition and joy - the worlds of bingo and spin classes have a lot more in common than people may think!

"That’s why we’re excited about shaking up expected and mundane exercise routines and breathing fresh life into New Year workouts with the development of our Spingo concept! Whether participants are joining for a chance to hit the jackpot prize or an endorphin high, we’re confident Spingo will hit the mark.”

When asked, nearly half (49%) of those surveyed who have made a New Year’s fitness resolution say that they would be interested in attending a Spingo class. Anyone resolving to leave behind boring workouts in 2024 should register their interest by emailing [email protected].

For those who prefer their bingo less intense, Mecca's January Sale has also returned, offering bingo fans savings on games across their venues throughout the month.