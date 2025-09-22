Scarborough’s Mick Thompson, 85, highly commended in Active Award at BBC Make a Difference Awards
Nominated by Saint Cecilia’s Care Group, the award celebrates Mick’s remarkable dedication to keeping people moving.
For decades, he has encouraged residents of all ages to join Scarborough Athletic Club, take part in park runs, and embrace healthier, more active lifestyles.
At 85 years old, Mick remains a cornerstone of Scarborough’s running community, serving as both a volunteer and Press Officer at the club.
His leadership, enthusiasm, and passion for fitness continue to inspire new generations.
With a distinguished history as a marathon runner and an enduring presence at events across the region, Mick embodies the spirit of perseverance and community.
On the night, Mick was photographed with Scarborough and Whitby MP Alison Hume, and BBC Radio York presenter Joanita Musisi, who hosted the ceremony.
Reflecting on the award, Mick said: “I have always believed that age should never be a barrier to being active, or to helping others find the joy in movement.
"If by showing up, running a race, or encouraging someone to take those first steps, I can make even a small difference, then it’s absolutely worth it.
"This honour is really for all of us — everyone who comes out to run, trains, supports, and believes we can still make things better, no matter our years.”
Saint Cecilia’s Care Group Chair, Mike Padgham, added: “Mick is a beacon of inspiration for our community.
"He shows that persistence, kindness, and a love of fitness can cross generations.
"We are so proud to see him recognised by the BBC for his life’s work in helping people stay active and connected.”
Special thanks were given to Ellie Fiorentini from BBC Radio for her work behind the scenes, and to the BBC for shining a light on inspirational stories that bring communities together.