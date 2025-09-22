Scarborough’s Mick Thompson, 85, highly commended in Active Award at BBC Make a Difference Awards

Mick Thompson, a much-loved figure at Scarborough Athletic Club, has been awarded a Highly Commended in the Active Award category at the BBC Make a Difference Awards held in York.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nominated by Saint Cecilia’s Care Group, the award celebrates Mick’s remarkable dedication to keeping people moving.

For decades, he has encouraged residents of all ages to join Scarborough Athletic Club, take part in park runs, and embrace healthier, more active lifestyles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 85 years old, Mick remains a cornerstone of Scarborough’s running community, serving as both a volunteer and Press Officer at the club.

Mick Thompson with his BBC Make a Difference award, pictured with Scarborough & Whitby MP Alison Hume.

His leadership, enthusiasm, and passion for fitness continue to inspire new generations.

With a distinguished history as a marathon runner and an enduring presence at events across the region, Mick embodies the spirit of perseverance and community.

On the night, Mick was photographed with Scarborough and Whitby MP Alison Hume, and BBC Radio York presenter Joanita Musisi, who hosted the ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the award, Mick said: “I have always believed that age should never be a barrier to being active, or to helping others find the joy in movement.

"If by showing up, running a race, or encouraging someone to take those first steps, I can make even a small difference, then it’s absolutely worth it.

"This honour is really for all of us — everyone who comes out to run, trains, supports, and believes we can still make things better, no matter our years.”

Saint Cecilia’s Care Group Chair, Mike Padgham, added: “Mick is a beacon of inspiration for our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He shows that persistence, kindness, and a love of fitness can cross generations.

"We are so proud to see him recognised by the BBC for his life’s work in helping people stay active and connected.”

Special thanks were given to Ellie Fiorentini from BBC Radio for her work behind the scenes, and to the BBC for shining a light on inspirational stories that bring communities together.