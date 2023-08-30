Scarborough's Morrisons fundraises for 'Together For Short Lives' with butterfly relay

Morrisons in Scarborough has taken fundraising for Together For Short Lives to new heights with a butterfly relay.

The Together for Short Lives Butterfly flew into Morrisons Scarborough as part of a special nationwide Butterfly Trail relay event to raise vital funds for seriously ill children and their families.

The Butterfly Trail is a month-long event that will see the Together for Short Lives butterfly travelling across the country from store-to-store raising vital awareness and funds for local children’s hospices and the families they care for.

Each of the 525 Morrisons stores and sites will have a butterfly for a day and hope to raise £500 before passing it on to the next store.

Together for Short Lives is the UK’s leading children’s palliative care charity, and their partnership with Morrisons is raising vital funds for children’s hospices across the country and helping families make precious memories together.

The Butterfly Trail relay will not only raise vital funds for the partnership, it will also let families across the UK know that they can access support from Together for Short Lives through their helpline and online family support hub.

The Scarborough store held a tombola, guess the name of the Teddy, how many sweets in the jar and much more.

The £500 target was a tough ask but after the final pennies were counted the grand total raised by Scarborough for this event hit an incredible £2,000.

Community Champion, Kim Rudge says: "We had such a fantastic day - I first went to collect the butterfly from neighbouring store Malton and brought it back on the train.

"Then when tasked with finding a unique way to get the Butterfly to it's final destination, I knew the only way to showcase Scarborough was with a donkey ride!

"Special thanks to the incredibly generous Little Rascals Donkey Rides for their time and generosity in helping our butterfly begin the final leg if it's journey."