Scarborough's Morrisons to celebrate Christmas with array of festive fundraising efforts

Morrisons in Scarborough is getting festive as they unveil their array of Christmas fundraisng efforts in the lead up to the big day.

The supermarket has an ongoing funraising for their charity partner Together For Short Lives.

Currently, the store has their book table and some children's christmas bits and pieces to buy.

Kim Rudge will be personally holding a bucket collection on 7th December in store to raise money to buy items from the children at Martin House's Christmas wish list.

Through Morrisons charity partner Together For Short Lives, they are partnered with Scarborough's nearest children's hospice Martin House and have raised £40,000 for them over the last two years.

Morrisons has also been a drop off point for The Rotary Cub's Christmas Toy Appeal.

They’re also welcoming customers to bring in any new and unwrapped toys or gifts to be distributed between Westway Open Arms, The Rainbow Centre and The Salvation Army.

For the third year, they have their wonderful Local Community Giving Tree in place of a real Christmas tree. This year the recipient is the Westway Open Arms, and last year it was The Salvation Army and the year before The Rainbow Centre.

The giving tree has paper baubles with either £1, £2 or £5 on them. Customers may take these 'baubles' to the till with their shopping allowing the operator to scan it and add a donation to the chosen charity.

In January the balance will be issued to Westway Open Arms in the form of a voucher to use however and whenever they need to.

Other than that we're choc-a-block booked with lots of lovely local groups and charities who are holding their own bucket colections.

