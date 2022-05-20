McGinty’s will be opening at 3pm this afternoon, Friday May 20. There will be live music from local musician Mister Jim tonight.

The new pub is situated at the former Mist bar site on St. Thomas Street, and is opening up under new ownership with J&S Pub Company.

On Thursday May 19, owners James and Stacey Durham invited friends and family to the pub for a VIP opening night.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGinty's opens it doors today after a busy VIP opening night.

Guests were treated to music from an Irish band as well as a performance from students at Kevin O’Connor’s School of Irish Dancing.

Five dancers dressed up in traditional Irish costumes and wowed the audience as they performed in a tiny space in front of the bar.

The pub has had a full make-over to turn it back into a traditional pub, rather than a bar.

Stacey Durham said: “It’ll still be open at night-time, and we’re going to open a bit in the afternoon and it will be a cosy, and oldie atmosphere. The food will be traditional lunches with an Irish theme.

“I’m so excited about it. We have an Irish pub in Whitby, and I think an Irish pub will bring that traditional and familiar feel.”

There is also an open invite for traditional musicians and Irish dancers to perform at the pub during the week, and there will be live music every weekend.