Scarborough's New Southlands Hotel bought up by Leeds-based leisure group

A Scarborough hotel known for its “warm Yorkshire hospitality” has been bought out by Leeds-based Caledonian Leisure, which operates under the Caledonian Travel and UKBreakaways brands, in partnership with its investors.

The 55-bedroom New Southlands Hotel, soon to be renamed The Caledonian New Southlands Hotel, becomes the fourth hotel to join The Caledonian Hotel Collection, following the acquisition of other hotels in Arrochar last year and, more recently, Blackpool and Torquay.

Graham Rogers, Managing Director at Caledonian Leisure, said: “The Caledonian New Southlands Hotel in Scarborough is the perfect addition to The Caledonian Hotel Collection as we continue to expand our portfolio of hotels in key UK destinations.

“The hotel is renowned for providing excellent accommodation and a warm Yorkshire hospitality delivered by a friendly team who share our customer first ethos.

New Southlands Hotel.

"Scarborough remains one of the UK’s top holiday destinations and one of our best-selling resorts, with customer numbers increasing year on year across our brands.

"We look forward to offering a variety of packages to the Caledonian New Southlands Hotel through both our own brand channels, digital platforms and established network of travel agents.”

The New Southlands Hotel has long been a firm favourite with Caledonian Travel customers due to its quiet location and close proximity to the resort’s beaches, town centre and harbour.

Following the acquisition, the hotel’s General Manager Ruth Janicki and entire team will join the Caledonian Leisure family.

Ruth Janicki says: “We are delighted to be joining the Caledonian family and can’t wait to start to make memories for both new and repeat customers.”