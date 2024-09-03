Scarborough’s new Starbucks proposes ‘street café’ expansion

By Anttoni James Numminen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 14:24 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2024, 14:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The pavement outside Scarborough’s Starbucks coffee shop could be converted into a ‘street café’ as part of new proposals.

A street café with tables and chairs could be created on the pavement outside the coffee chain on Huntriss Row if plans are approved by North Yorkshire Council.

A planning application submitted by The Magic Bean Company states that the development “seeks to enhance the vibrancy and appeal of Huntriss Row by providing an attractive and functional outdoor seating area for customers”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If approved, a section of the public highway directly in front of the coffee chain measuring 1.5 metres by 7.8metres would become a street café.

Starbucks on Huntriss Row in Scarborough.Starbucks on Huntriss Row in Scarborough.
Starbucks on Huntriss Row in Scarborough.

The Starbucks, which opened last month, is in Scarborough’s conservation area.

“Careful consideration has been given to ensure that the character and distinctiveness of this area are preserved and respected,” according to the application.

It adds that all elements of the outdoor seating area are designed to be removable and would not be a permanent installation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The area would include 14 covers over four tables with steel barrier posts in place to demarcate the area, while the main entrance would remain clear.

Scarborough Starbucks street cafe plan.Scarborough Starbucks street cafe plan.
Scarborough Starbucks street cafe plan.

The seating area would be used during the café’s opening hours from Monday – Saturday between 6.30am to 7pm and on Sundays from 7.30am to 6pm.

The area’s vibrancy and charm would be enhanced by the seating arrangement, the application suggests, by “providing a functional and aesthetically pleasing space for residents and visitors”.

Plans submitted to the council also noted that clear pathways would be maintained around the seating area to “ensure unimpeded movement for pedestrians, including those using wheelchairs or other mobility aids”.

North Yorkshire Council has not set a date for the application which is currently open to public representations.

Related topics:StarbucksScarborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.