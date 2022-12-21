Scarborough’s New Year's Eve firework display plans revealed

Spectacular fireworks will light up the night sky above Scarborough during the first few minutes of 2023 to celebrate the arrival of the New Year.

The six-minute fireworks display will start at the stroke of midnight from behind Scarborough Spa.

It is hoped they will add an extra special touch to residents’ festivities and, in support of the local visitor economy, those visiting the area to celebrate the New Year with family and friends.

Scarborough’s New Years firework display plans revealed and will take place behind the Spa.

The fireworks will be best viewed from Esplanade on South Cliff.

It’s a chance for people to come out to watch the sparkles, whirls and glittering showers and mark the start of 2023 on the wonderful Yorkshire coast.