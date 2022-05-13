Scarborough's North Bay and Whitby beaches earn Blue Flag awards - and see which beaches won a Seaside Award

Environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy has today (May 13) announced the winners of the prestigious Blue Flag and Seaside Awards.

Fifteen beaches across Yorkshire and the Humber have been presented with an award recognising the quality of the beach, the way it is managed and the facilities it offers to visitors.

Scarborough North Bay and Whitby, both managed by Scarborough Borough Council, have met the high standard required for The Blue Flag, an international award.

Whitby beach has earned a Blue Flag award.

They were also among 14 beaches in the region presented with the Seaside Award.

The others are

Bridlington North

Bridlington South

Scarborough's North Bay beach has won a Blue Flag award.

Hornsea

Wilsthorpe

South Landing

Withernsea

Filey

Runswick Bay

Cayton Bay

Robin Hood's Bay

Scarborough South Bay

Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, said: “The success of these beaches in reaching the very high standards demanded is testament to all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve our blue spaces – from beach managers and volunteers to local residents and businesses.

"The huge commitment needed to maintain marvellous beaches worthy of these awards cannot be underestimated.

“People who visit a beach flying a Blue Flag or Seaside Award can be assured the beach will be clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards, as well as international bathing water quality standards.”

The Blue Flag and Seaside Awards are aimed at improving the quality of England’s coastline and promoting the country’s best beaches.

Blue Flag is an international award managed by Keep Britain Tidy on behalf of the Foundation for Environmental Education. It is only presented to well-managed beaches with excellent water quality and environmental education programmes, while Seaside Awards are presented to the best beaches in England and celebrate the quality and diversity of our coastline.