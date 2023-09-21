Scarborough's North Bay to host Surf Festival - here's what's happening on the day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The festival, co-ordinated by North Yorkshire Council, will take place on Saturday, September 30, between 10am and 4pm in the North Bay.

Scarborough Surf School will run two youth surfing competitions, one for children aged under 12, when foam boards will be provided but participants must wear their own wetsuit, and one for under-16s, when competitors will need to provide their own boards and wetsuits.

Competitors must be self-sufficient in the surf line and able to paddle out and take off on unbroken waves efficiently.

A previous surf festival in Scarborough. picture: Charlotte Graham.

It will also offer two taster sessions at 10am for adults and 11am for juniors.

Registration for both competitions and the taster sessions is online via the surf school booking system.

Happy Seal Yoga will host three sessions by the sea at 10.30am, 12.30pm and a men-only session at 11.30am.

Each session will cost £4 per person.

Booking is via the Happy Seal Yoga website.

Dissent Skateboard shop is already fully booked for its taster skate sessions on the piazza and The Wave Project will put on adaptive surf sessions.

Dexter’s Surf School will offer an adult taster session at 10am and a junior taster session at 11am.

These will be free but a donation of £7 to the Mind charity is suggested.

Pre-booking is essential by calling Dexter’s Surf Shop on 01723 377565.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for culture, arts and housing, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “Wave conditions will be firmly down to Mother Nature, but what we can guarantee is something for everyone, from seasoned surfers to those just curious to see what all the fuss is about.”

Beyond the surf, a colourful display of vintage VW Campers and Beetles will line the promenade, with lots of stalls to browse, Greek street food, freshly made pizza and sweet treats to enjoy.

People will be able to have a go on the surf simulator and climbing wall and get involved in creating large scale sand art on the beach with Animated Objects.