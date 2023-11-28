North Yorkshire Water Park is hosting a spectacular array of Christmas offerings for both individuals and corporate groups, promising a magical and memorable experience for all.

From craft making, visits to Santa and delicious treats, there’s something for everyone this Christmas.

For corporate groups seeking an adrenaline rush sprinkled with festive cheer, our Christmas packages are tailor-made to ensure there is something for everyone.

Choose from activities such as the Zip Line, Low Ropes, Escape Room, or Puzzle Room, polished off with a delectable locally sourced Christmas Dinner or a festive afternoon tea, with a side of bubbles starting from as little as £20 per person.

Experience the enchantment of Santa's Grotto on the 2nd and 3rd, and 9th and 10th of December.

Priced at £12.50 per child, the Grotto admission includes a premium gift from Santa that’s guaranteed to spread smiles all around. Parents and guardians can enjoy complimentary hot drinks and mince pies while their little one's soak in the festive spirit.

Santa's Workshop and Grotto:

For a more immersive Christmas experience, guests are welcomed to embark on a journey to Santa's Workshop. Join the park’s elves and take part in three delightful activities to really step into Christmas. Decorate your own seasonal gingerbread, before putting pen to paper and write your own letter to Santa. Have you been naughty or nice? Why not create a memento for years to come with Christmas bauble decorating.

The adventure culminates in a personal visit to Santa himself, complete with another Christmas present and hot drinks and mince pies for the parents. Available at just £22.50 per child, Saturday and Sundays from the 2nd till the 10th of December.

If a more laid-back Christmas celebration is on the agenda, indulge in a festive afternoon tea starting at £14.95 per person, featuring unlimited tea, or upgrade to the prosecco option for £19.95 per person. Make the most of the special offer for two people at just £27.95 for unlimited tea or £36.95 for two with prosecco.

For those simply in search of a scrumptious Christmas feast, our Christmas Dinner, available from £25 per person, is a culinary delight that promises a whole host of treats.