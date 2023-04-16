News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Tony Blackburn pulls out of BBC Radio 2 show amid health concerns
13 minutes ago Murray Melvin: Torchwood and A Taste of Honey star dies
1 hour ago BBC sends redundancy letters to top stars including Huw Edwards
20 hours ago Cause of death of much loved entertainer Paul O’Grady confirmed
21 hours ago UK set to bask in ‘mini heatwave’ with temperatures of 20C
22 hours ago Civil servants union strikes: Two strike days announced

Scarborough’s North Yorkshire Water Park unlocks more adventure with new puzzle rooms

Scarborough’s North Yorkshire Water Park has launched two new puzzle rooms at it’s home in Wykeham.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 16th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 2 min read

The newly launched puzzle rooms will allow families, friends and thrill-seekers the opportunity to go head-to-head to see who can complete various testing challenges in the quickest time.

Gareth Davies, General Manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, said: “We’re really excited to announce the launch of the Puzzle Rooms and offer another fun-fuelled activity that can be enjoyed with friends and family alike.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our aim was to create a challenge that will be enjoyed equally by groups of school children and stag and hen parties, and we’re confident that we’ve cracked it!

Scarborough’s North Yorkshire Water Park has unlocked more adventure with new puzzle rooms!Scarborough’s North Yorkshire Water Park has unlocked more adventure with new puzzle rooms!
Scarborough’s North Yorkshire Water Park has unlocked more adventure with new puzzle rooms!
Most Popular

“It’s set to be an exciting year for the water park and this is just the first of many announcements for 2023.

“We’re committed to offering customers and thrill seekers the ultimate adventure experience, whether it’s on land or on water, as we embark on our journey to become a recognised centre of excellence.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The puzzle rooms each have 30 identical tasks that are designed to test perception, general knowledge, problem solving abilities and teamwork – all of which need to be resolved within 45 minutes to successfully complete the challenge.

Each room accommodates up to 10 players, where groups can either book one room and take on the clock, or book both rooms and go head-to-head to see which team can complete the most challenges in the quickest time.

The activities are designed with all age groups and abilities in mind, with some more family friendly challenges allowing everyone to get involved, but also boasts some tasks that will test even the most skilled puzzlers.

Once complete, each puzzle will produce a unique numerical code which must be entered into the special Code Reader Input System (C.R.I.S), which will then show a red or green light depending on whether the code has been successfully cracked.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prices start from £14 per person, depending on the number of participants, with bookings available via the website up to 24 hours in advance.

This new activity launch, in addition to firm favourites such as the AquaParks, Wakeboarding, Zipline and Stand Up Paddleboarding, cements North Yorkshire Water Park as the ultimate location for an adventurous day out, whether it’s celebrating a special occasion with the family, a hen or stag party or corporate team building event.

For more information and bookings, visit the North Yorkshire Water Park website here.

Read More
What’s the weather going to be like this weekend? Here’s your weather forecast f...
Related topics:North Yorkshire Water ParkScarborough