Scarborough’s North Yorkshire Water Park unlocks more adventure with new puzzle rooms

The newly launched puzzle rooms will allow families, friends and thrill-seekers the opportunity to go head-to-head to see who can complete various testing challenges in the quickest time.

Gareth Davies, General Manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, said: “We’re really excited to announce the launch of the Puzzle Rooms and offer another fun-fuelled activity that can be enjoyed with friends and family alike.

“Our aim was to create a challenge that will be enjoyed equally by groups of school children and stag and hen parties, and we’re confident that we’ve cracked it!

“It’s set to be an exciting year for the water park and this is just the first of many announcements for 2023.

“We’re committed to offering customers and thrill seekers the ultimate adventure experience, whether it’s on land or on water, as we embark on our journey to become a recognised centre of excellence.”

The puzzle rooms each have 30 identical tasks that are designed to test perception, general knowledge, problem solving abilities and teamwork – all of which need to be resolved within 45 minutes to successfully complete the challenge.

Each room accommodates up to 10 players, where groups can either book one room and take on the clock, or book both rooms and go head-to-head to see which team can complete the most challenges in the quickest time.

The activities are designed with all age groups and abilities in mind, with some more family friendly challenges allowing everyone to get involved, but also boasts some tasks that will test even the most skilled puzzlers.

Once complete, each puzzle will produce a unique numerical code which must be entered into the special Code Reader Input System (C.R.I.S), which will then show a red or green light depending on whether the code has been successfully cracked.

Prices start from £14 per person, depending on the number of participants, with bookings available via the website up to 24 hours in advance.

This new activity launch, in addition to firm favourites such as the AquaParks, Wakeboarding, Zipline and Stand Up Paddleboarding, cements North Yorkshire Water Park as the ultimate location for an adventurous day out, whether it’s celebrating a special occasion with the family, a hen or stag party or corporate team building event.