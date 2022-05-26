Scarborough's Open Air Theatre offers free tickets for 2022 shows - here's where you can find them

This summer will be the biggest and best ever at the Yorkshire coast venue with headline shows from the likes of BRIT Award-winner Sam Fender, who kicks off the season on Friday May 27, George Ezra and Christina Aguilera, plus more.

More than 100,000 music fans are set to attend a show at Scarborough OAT this year… and now you can join them for free!

On Saturday May 28, Scarborough OAT’s live music promoters Cuffe and Taylor are giving fans the chance to bag themselves tickets by taking part in a special treasure hunt.

This year's Scarborough Open Air Theatre shows have already broken box office records.

To celebrate the venue’s 90th anniversary – 90 pairs of free tickets will be hidden at various locations around Peasholm Park, opposite the Scarborough OAT box office.

Peter Taylor, of Cuffe and Taylor, said: “2022 is going to be the biggest and best ever year at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

“We have already broken box office records with our 17 shows.

"And to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the first ever show at this wonderful venue we are delighted to give residents and visitors the chance to get their hands on 90 special pairs of tickets.

Christina Aguilera is one of the big names set to perform at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre in 2022.

“Our ticket hunt is totally free to enter and will be a really fun way to enjoy a day out in the Scarborough sunshine at beautiful Peasholm Park."

The Treasure Hunt will begin at 10am on Saturday

Ninety special envelopes will be left at various locations around Peasholm Park.

Inside each envelope will be a special code relating to a specific Scarborough OAT show.

The lucky finders must then take the envelope and code to the OAT box office, on Burniston Road, to redeem their pair of tickets.

This is limited to one pair of tickets per finder and tickets must be redeemed before the box office closes at 4pm on Saturday.

Participants of the Treasure Hunt are reminded to be respectful of the park, other visitors, and please do not to walk on any flower beds as no tickets will be hidden here.

Throughout the day check in at the Open Air Theatre Box Office to see what ‘Music Treasure’ is still to find.

Scarborough OAT has come a long way since it staged its first ever show – the comic opera Merrie England, on Thursday July 28, 1932.

Sam Fender launches the sensational 2022 summer season with a sell-out out show on Friday May 27.

The Hypersonic Missiles singer is followed on stage on Sunday May 29 by RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World.

This summer’s programme continues with headline shows from Bryan Adams, Christina Aguilera, Lewis Capaldi, Westlife, George Ezra Tom Jones, Elbow, The Script, Tears For Fears, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Crowded House, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, Simply Red, A-ha and Jane McDonald’s special Platinum Jubilee Concert in honour of Her Majesty The Queen on Saturday June 4.

More than 97,000 tickets have already been sold for this summer’s 17 shows – breaking the North Bay venue’s sales record of 91,431 set in 2018.

It is also estimated this summer’s Scarborough OAT shows will deliver an estimated £7m-plus boost for the local economy.