Organisers of TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre have received a coveted award for their work to improve access to live music events.

The Yorkshire coast venue’s team has been awarded the Attitude Is Everything Silver Award which recognises commitment to providing the best possible experience Deaf, disabled, and neurodivergent people and those with long term physical and mental health conditions.

Scarborough OAT enjoyed a record-breaking summer season of live music in 2023 as more than 100,000 people attended headline shows from the likes of Pulp, Rag’n’Bone Man, Sting, Tom Grennan, Hollywood Vampires and a five-night run of hit musical MAMMA MIA!

This year’s live music line-up for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre includes headline shows from James, Johnny Marr and The Charlatans, Tom Jones, Korn, Simple Minds, Anne-Marie, Paul Weller, Fatboy Slim, Deacon Blue, JLS, Gregory Porter, Madness, Jess Glynne, Status Quo and Busted.

Representatives from Attitude Is Everything, who assessed Scarborough OAT over the course of last summer using their Live Events Access Charter, recognised the commitment the venue team had made to improving the live music experience for all concert goers.

The Charter covers all aspects of shows, from ease of ticket buying, accessible information, on-site access, customer assistance and concert viewing.

Scarborough OAT passed with flying colours and received specific praise for having British Sign Language (BSL) interpreters at every performance and companion tickets at no additional cost for guests with accessible requirements.

This is the first time Scarborough OAT has applied to be assessed by Attitude is Everything and they are one of only 30% of UK music festivals to be granted a Silver Award. The venue will be eligible to apply for Gold and Platinum Awards after three years.

Scarborough OAT’s shows are presented by promoters Cuffe and Taylor, part of Live Nation. Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor said: “I am incredibly proud of the Scarborough OAT team for gaining this award as this recognition is not earned without an incredible amount of hard work.

“We always strive to do our utmost to ensure all our events are accessible for all. A Silver Award from Attitude is Everything is testament to that and we will continue to work hard to ensure we provide the best possible experience for every single customer.”

The Attitude is Everything Charter was updated in 2021 to bring together all the knowledge and best practice advice developed by the organisation since it began working with the live music industry in 2000.

Alex Covell, Live Events Access Manager for Attitude is Everything, said: “It’s been a joy to work with Scarborough OAT and to see the passion the whole team there has for creating meaningful, inclusive and welcoming events.

“The team has truly delivered on Attitude is Everything’s ethos that accessibility is everyone’s responsibility. Using our Live Events Access Charter as a framework to deliver inclusive practice across their whole event, they have improved their policies, training, and online information both for audience members, full-time and freelance staff.

“The Scarborough OAT team has also delivered a fantastic programme of BSL interpreted shows and we are delighted they are looking to expand this further for 2024.”

Cuffe and Taylor programme shows in partnership with venue owners North Yorkshire Council.

Cllr Simon Myers, North Yorkshire Council's executive member for culture and arts, said: “Scarborough Open Air Theatre is rightly regarded as one of this country's premier live music venues.

“Each year it attracts the some of the biggest music stars from across the globe to the North Yorkshire coast and it is vitally important to us that everyone gets to experience this unique setting.

“We are delighted that the Open Air Theatre has been recognised for its commitment to accessibility and, alongside our partners at Cuffe & Taylor and Live Nation, we will continue to ensure that every concert can be enjoyed by all music lovers.”