Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Orchard House specialises in day care, respite care, and long-term care, and the teams are looking at developing these services to include specific support for people living with young onset dementia.

They are also hoping that Orchard House, on Scalby Road, will serve as a hub for families supporting someone with dementia; with resources and education sessions that can help them understand and navigate the complex needs of the person they support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two organisations are jointly hosting a community event on October 11 from 2pm at Orchard House.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Orchard House, Scarborough.

There will be stalls, games, entertainment and refreshments available throughout the afternoon, and a chance to meet the teams from Orchard House and Dementia Forward and to hear about their plans for working together going forward.