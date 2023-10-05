News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough's Orchard House to host community fun day

North Yorkshire dementia charity, Dementia Forward, and family-run care home, Orchard House, are working together to strengthen support for people living with dementia in Scarborough.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 5th Oct 2023, 11:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 11:38 BST
Orchard House specialises in day care, respite care, and long-term care, and the teams are looking at developing these services to include specific support for people living with young onset dementia.

They are also hoping that Orchard House, on Scalby Road, will serve as a hub for families supporting someone with dementia; with resources and education sessions that can help them understand and navigate the complex needs of the person they support.

The two organisations are jointly hosting a community event on October 11 from 2pm at Orchard House.

Orchard House, Scarborough.
Orchard House, Scarborough.
There will be stalls, games, entertainment and refreshments available throughout the afternoon, and a chance to meet the teams from Orchard House and Dementia Forward and to hear about their plans for working together going forward.

The Community Fun Day is on from 2pm. Call 01723 378220 for more information.

