Scarborough's Orchard House to host community fun day
Orchard House specialises in day care, respite care, and long-term care, and the teams are looking at developing these services to include specific support for people living with young onset dementia.
They are also hoping that Orchard House, on Scalby Road, will serve as a hub for families supporting someone with dementia; with resources and education sessions that can help them understand and navigate the complex needs of the person they support.
The two organisations are jointly hosting a community event on October 11 from 2pm at Orchard House.
There will be stalls, games, entertainment and refreshments available throughout the afternoon, and a chance to meet the teams from Orchard House and Dementia Forward and to hear about their plans for working together going forward.
The Community Fun Day is on from 2pm. Call 01723 378220 for more information.