Scarborough's pop-up Public Living Room unites community and attracts hundreds of people

A Public Living Room event which aimed to reconnect the community during the cost of living crisis attracted a strong showing, from schoolchildren to the elderly, outside the Brunswick Centre in Scarborough.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 16th Mar 2023, 13:40 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 13:40 GMT

Organisers said that hundreds of people stopped, smiled, took photos and between 80 and 120 sat down across the six hours the event was on.

A spokesperson for Camerados said a highlight of the day was four “very different” strangers sitting chatting when we discovered one loved to sing and dance.

"We watched transfixed as she put her headphones on and performed This is Me from The Greatest Showman with Makaton signing.

A ‘Public Living Room’ allowed people to meet outside the Brunswick Centre in Scarborough.
"It was expressive and beautiful.

"Danielle, a buddhist English teacher, cried and the rest of us applauded.”

Another man, Dennis, lost his wife Eileen some years ago and told Camerados the story of when the phone rang at work to break the news.

"He didn't understand until he saw the ambulance outside his house,” they said.

A ‘Public Living Room’ allowed people to meet outside the Brunswick Centre in Scarborough.
"He talks to Eileen every day.

"He lost his grandchild too and recently planted a windmill in her grave, he told her to make it spin and it did, straight away.

"Dennis tells everyone to ‘go home and tell your loved ones that you love them – do it every day’.

“The day ended with some passing Mormons helping get the stuff into the van, they were so chuffed because they have something to tell their parents on their weekly phone call home.”

Camerados has more than 160 Public Living Rooms in UK public spaces like community centres and disused shops.

Anyone can set one up in their area.

