Scarborough's Proudfoot supermarket donates cash to The Grove Community Garden
Planted in 2023, the garden is a green space next to an access path from Crossdale Way to Ouzel Grove in Middle Deepdale, Eastfield.
The community association, which manages the planting and maintenance of the garden, comprises volunteers of all ages and abilities and is open to all residents in the area.
Ruth Hutt contacted Proudfoot supermarket requesting a donation through its Making a Difference Locally Fund, to go towards improving planting and to buy materials to allow the children to create habitats for wildlife in the garden, such as bug hotels, bird boxes etc.
Proudfoot Director, Valerie Aston, joined the group of volunteers at the garden to present them with their cheque for £250.
Valerie added: “It is wonderful to see a community come together to enhance their local area, not just for them but for the development as a whole.
"The garden is beautiful, and the design and planning has been so well thought through, taking into account our coastal area.”