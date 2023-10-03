Scarborough's Rainbow Centre celebrates 26 years of helping the vulnerable and those in crisis

The Rainbow Centre open day will take place this weekend

The event will be opened by the Charter Mayor of Scarborough John Ritchie at 10am with music afterwards from the community choir.

There is no entrance fee, however visitors are being encouraged to ‘Bring a tin to get in!’ and bring with them a can of meat or soup to donate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the day there will be tours of the building, music, craft stalls, clients speakers and tea and biscuits being served.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is scheduled to end at 3pm.

On Sunday, October 8, a service of thanksgiving will take place at St. Mary's Church at 2.30pm.

It will be conducted by John Wells and hear from clients, people who were there at the start of the Rainbow Centre and new CEO Jo Laking’s vision for the future.