Scarborough's Rainbow Centre issues urgent request for essential supplies for Ukraine
The charity has issued a new appeal for items alongside a list of the most needed supplies.
In a post on Facebook the Rainbow Centre listed the items most needed by the people of the Ukraine.
These include:
+ Hygiene packs containing shower gel, shampoo, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, moisturiser, flannels.
+ Sanitary pads / tampons.
+ Baby clothes age 0-2 only.
+ Nappies of all sizes.
+ Small children's toys (eg. colouring books, crayons, doll, cars)
+ Underwear for all ages and genders.
+ Tinned fruit, meat and veg plus rice, pasta and cereal (best before date must be at least a year away)
The centre requests people only drop off the items requested and that all items are brand new.
Items may be dropped off at the Rainbow Centre between 9am-2pm Monday to Friday.