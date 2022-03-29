Scarborough's Rainbow Centre issues urgent request for essential supplies for Ukraine

The charity has issued a new appeal for items alongside a list of the most needed supplies.

By Louise Perrin
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 11:20 am
The Rainbow Centre's Trish Kinsella

In a post on Facebook the Rainbow Centre listed the items most needed by the people of the Ukraine.

These include:

+ Hygiene packs containing shower gel, shampoo, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, moisturiser, flannels.

+ Sanitary pads / tampons.

+ Baby clothes age 0-2 only.

+ Nappies of all sizes.

+ Small children's toys (eg. colouring books, crayons, doll, cars)

+ Underwear for all ages and genders.

+ Tinned fruit, meat and veg plus rice, pasta and cereal (best before date must be at least a year away)

The centre requests people only drop off the items requested and that all items are brand new.

Items may be dropped off at the Rainbow Centre between 9am-2pm Monday to Friday.

