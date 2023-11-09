Scarborough's Rainbow Centre launches Christmas appeal to raise £10,000

The Rainbow Centre is aiming to raise £10,000 for those in need this Christmas

The appeal aims to raise £10,000 which will be used directly to help people in the town.The Rainbow Centre was established in 1997 to offer practical support to vulnerable people and offer an open door to anyone in need of help with any issues they are facing.

The centre also supports homeless people who can access their cafe, food parcels, laundry and washing facilities, and provides a ‘daytime home’ for the clients where they can find respite after a night sleeping on the streets.

Each year the centre makes around 14,000 critical interventions offering assistance to vulnerable people.

Over the Christmas period, the centre supports the homeless and vulnerable by providing food and presents for children.

This year, due to the cost of living crisis, the service has been extended to assist the “just about managing” who have struggled all year, and those for whom Christmas is a crisis.Jo Laking, CEO of the Rainbow Centre said: “In previous years, our staff and volunteers have helped thousands of Scarborough residents.

"Through the generosity of local businesses and individuals, we provide food parcels or supermarket vouchers which include a few festive treats, and gifts for the younger children.

