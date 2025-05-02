Scarborough's Rainbow Centre launches ‘Rainbow Raffle’ ahead of inaugural charity ball
The raffle will culminate with a live draw during the Centre’s much-anticipated inaugural Rainbow Charity Ball, taking place on Saturday, June 7, at Scarborough Spa’s stunning Ocean Room.
Raffle Highlights
The Rainbow Raffle features an exciting line-up of prizes, including:
First Prize of £250
Tickets to Flamingo Land
A £50 voucher for Bike & Boot
Entry to Alpamare, North Yorkshire Moors Railway, and the Stephen Joseph Theatre Cinema
Wold Top Brewery and Whitby Distillery tours
Plus many more exciting prizes generously contributed by local supporters!
Where to Buy Raffle Tickets
Tickets are available now and can be purchased from:
The Rainbow Centre, Castle Road
Sign-Sational, North Marine Road
Record Revivals, Northway
Creative Crafts, St Thomas Street
The Crescent, Belvoir Terrace
A Night to Remember: The Rainbow Charity Ball
The Rainbow Charity Ball will be held on Saturday, 7th June 2025, at The Ocean Room, Scarborough Spa. This black-tie event will bring together individuals, businesses, and supporters for an evening of celebration and philanthropy.
Thanks to the generous support of Mainprize Offshore Ltd, the Ball’s main sponsor, and many local partners, the night promises elegance, entertainment, and meaningful impact.
Guests will enjoy a sparkling drinks reception followed by a lavish three-course dinner and live entertainment featuring a band and DJ.
A charity auction with standout local experiences will include “Train with a Champion”, a unique experience donated by BBC Gladiators winner Joe Fishburn.
James Howard, Fundraising Officer at The Rainbow Centre, said: “We’ve been blown away by the generosity of local businesses.
“Their support is giving us the best chance to make this first Rainbow Charity Ball a huge success.
“A heartfelt thank you from all of us at The Rainbow Centre.”
Tickets are available now at www.therainbowball.org.
For corporate sponsorship opportunities, contact James Howard at [email protected].
