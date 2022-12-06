Scarborough’s Raincliffe woods get Christmas makeover with events for children
Scarborough’s Raincliffe Wood Community Enterprise (RWCE) is celebrating Christmas with festive workshops and events.
‘Tis The Season To Use Holly is part of RWCE’s Working Woodland Heritage project which is supported by the HEY Smile Foundation and Farming in Protected Landscapes.
Throughout December, you can hunt for Santa’s lost reindeer in the woods by joining the Raincliffe Reindeer Rescue.
Download their map and follow clues to help track him down. Use #raincliffereindeer to win a prize.
The Christmas Craft Fair is taking place on Saturday December 10 from 11am-2pm.
There will be stalls from local independent craft makers, a wreath making workshop and a book giveaway by the Literacy Trust, and maybe a visit from Santa trying to find his missing reindeer.
Woodland Festive Crafts takes place on Tuesday December 20, from 11am-2pm where you can make tree ornaments.
The events are part of the Scarborough’s Wonderful Woodlands project, which is supported by the National Lottery Community Fund to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.