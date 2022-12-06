News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Scarborough’s Raincliffe woods get Christmas makeover with events for children

Scarborough’s Raincliffe Wood Community Enterprise (RWCE) is celebrating Christmas with festive workshops and events.

By Louise Hollingsworth
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 6:39pm

‘Tis The Season To Use Holly is part of RWCE’s Working Woodland Heritage project which is supported by the HEY Smile Foundation and Farming in Protected Landscapes.

Throughout December, you can hunt for Santa’s lost reindeer in the woods by joining the Raincliffe Reindeer Rescue.

Hide Ad

Download their map and follow clues to help track him down. Use #raincliffereindeer to win a prize.

Scarborough’s Raincliffe Woods get Christmas makeover with events for children
Most Popular

The Christmas Craft Fair is taking place on Saturday December 10 from 11am-2pm.

There will be stalls from local independent craft makers, a wreath making workshop and a book giveaway by the Literacy Trust, and maybe a visit from Santa trying to find his missing reindeer.

Hide Ad

Woodland Festive Crafts takes place on Tuesday December 20, from 11am-2pm where you can make tree ornaments.

The events are part of the Scarborough’s Wonderful Woodlands project, which is supported by the National Lottery Community Fund to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

ScarboroughQueen