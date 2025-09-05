Scarborough’s rising martial arts star Jocelyn Dixon targets World Championship glory
Already a world champion gold medallist in Karate, Taekwondo and Wushu, Jocelyn has enjoyed a remarkable year, collecting 11 gold medals at top-level competitions including the English, Welsh and Boudica events.
Jocelyn’s achievements have not gone unnoticed. This year she has been nominated for the Martial Arts Hall of Fame at the Doncaster Dome and selected for the Everyone Active Sporting Champions scheme, further recognition of her outstanding talent and dedication.
Her mum, Lisa, said: “I’m incredibly proud of Jocelyn, not only for her medals and titles but also for the way she applies herself. She works hard to perfect her movements, supports others in their martial arts journey and always shows resilience, even when faced with health challenges. She is a true role model.”
With all training and competition costs self-funded, Jocelyn’s family is appealing to local businesses to support her journey to the World Championships.
“Every pound makes a difference,” Lisa added. “We are grateful for all donations we have had from friends and family and from SALT and Treasured Memory Makers who have always been very supportive.
"We are appealing to any businesses who would be kind enough to sponsor Jocelyn to help her achieve her potential this year and have their business advertised on her England top.
"Every pound counts and helps her achieve her dream.”
Anyone wishing to support Jocelyn can contact Lisa on 07888 132 899.