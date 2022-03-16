Scarborough's RNLI inshore lifeboat called out for two separate rescues

Scarborough and Whitby RNLI, along with the coastguards’ search-and-rescue helicopter, had two shouts last night.

At about 8.45pm, Scarborough RNLI’s inshore lifeboat was asked to help when a member of crew on a fishing boat fell ill, 7.4 nautical miles north-east of Ravenscar.

The coastguards’ helicopter dropped a paramedic onto the boat to help the casualty, who needed hospital treatment.

As the nearest hospital was in Scarborough, the 17m, 30-ton scalloper sailed south and was escorted by Whitby lifeboat as far as Hayburn Wyke.

Scarborough’s inshore lifeboat launched to provide cover in case the fishing boat couldn’t enter the harbour, as the tide was out, but there was enough water and the fishing boat could safely land the casualty. If the vessel had been unable to enter the harbour, the casualty would have been transferred to the lifeboat.

The second shout came at about 2am when the all-weather Shannon lifeboat launched to help look for a yacht which had broadcast a weak and broken mayday call somewhere to the north.

It was another joint operation involving Whitby lifeboat and the coastguards’ helicopter, which eventually found the yacht much further north than expected. Whitby lifeboat was sent to assist and towed the sailing boat into Whitby harbour. Scarborough lifeboat was stood down.