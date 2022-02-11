Scarborough's RNLI shop is the busiest and best-selling in entire UK, charity reveals

Scarborough's RNLI shop volunteers outside the store on Foreshore Road. (Photo: Scarborough RNLI)

The shop on Foreshore Road made more sales than any other RNLI shop in the country throughout January, for the first time in its long history.

Michael Turner, Shop Manager and one of about a dozen volunteers who help run the store, said: "At the back end of last year we were in third place."

The RNLI has more than 120 shops at lifeboat stations around the UK, with sales helping to support the work of the RNLI as donations are reinvested to fund their life-saving operations.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Items for sale include gifts and souvenirs such as books, clothes and toys.

The new lifeboathouse opened in November 2016, but Scarborough Lifeboat Station is one of the oldest in the British Isles and was founded in 1801.

The original boathouse was situated near the Mill Beck, which ran underneath where the Spa Bridge stands.