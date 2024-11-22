Scarborough's Saint Catherine’s Big Give Campaign aims to raise £18K to pay for Christmas Day

Saint Catherine’s Big Give Campaign aims to raise £18,000 to pay for Christmas Day

Saint Catherine’s is launching a brand new Christmas campaign with a very special aim – to raise the £18,000 it takes to pay for a full day of services on December 25.

The charity provides specialist care, free of charge, to those with life-limiting conditions, and their loved ones, 24/7 and 365 days a year.

With Christmas fast approaching, Saint Catherine’s has teamed up with national match-funding provider, Big Give, to double all donations made during the live campaign from 3-10 December 2024.

These donations will then be matched again by local businesses and individuals who have kindly pledged to support the campaign.

Susan Stephenson, fundraiser at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We’re really excited to be launching our ‘Pay for Christmas Day’ campaign.

By linking up with Big Give, it means that with just one donation, you could have twice the impact.

“We know that £18,000 is a huge amount to raise in seven days, but with our community’s support – and with the match funding on offer – we believe that together we can make this happen.”

She added: “Our care does not stop on Christmas Day, or any other day throughout the year.

“Our aim is to be there for those who need us, when they need us, at the most difficult time of their lives.

“Saint Catherine’s staff are often called ‘angels’ by patients, and this is particularly apt at Christmas time.”

To get involved, look out for the donation link below, which will be live from Tuesday December 3 to Tuesday December 10 , closing at midday.

The link will be shared all week on Saint Catherine’s social media and website. The team will also be out and about across the local areas raising awareness of the campaign.