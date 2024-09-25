Scarborough's Saint Catherine's Hospice bring back the Fire Walk Challenge
Saint Catherine’s is inviting supporters to step barefoot across a bed of fire which can reach temperatures of 1236 degrees Fahrenheit.
Training will be given beforehand to ensure a safe experience and participants are invited to challenge their fears while raising vital funds for patient care.
The event will take place at Saint Catherine’s Hospice on Throxenby Lane on Saturday October 12.
There are a limited amount of places available so people are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible.
Anna Jackson, head of income generation, said: “We are excited to bring this event back this year and give the opportunity for supporters to challenge themselves and raise much-needed funds for patient care at the same time.
“Join us for a fun evening of fire, food and fundraising up at the hospice!”
Registration cost is £25, and participants must raise a minimum of £120 in sponsorship.
The evening will begin at 5pm with entertainment and food at Flavours Bistro, while brave fundraisers register and then train to walk across the fire!
The event will finish at 9pm and participants are invited to bring spectators with them.
The event is sponsored by Heat Source and the fire walk will be conducted by Blaze fire waking experts!
For a registration pack, call the fundraising department on (01723) 378406 or email [email protected].
