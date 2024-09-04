Scarborough's Saint Catherine’s Hospice is looking for a new mascot – can you help?
A challenge, which is open to children between the ages of seven and 16 years of age, has been created to help Saint Catherine’s find a Mascot to feature in its content and events during its anniversary year.
Local children are invited to submit their creative ideas with the chance to win some goodies and to see their winning design come to life!
The mascot can be an object, animal or person, and Saint Catherine’s say they are looking forward to receiving some wonderful imaginative designs!
The mascot activity sheet can be obtained by calling 01723 378406.
Once completed, email it to [email protected] or send to Fundraising Department, Saint Catherine’s Hospice, Throxenby Lane, Scarborough, YO12 5RE.
The closing date for entries is 5pm on Wednesday, October 30.
