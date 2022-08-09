Scarborough's Saint Catherine’s Hospice launches it's Sunrise Walk for 2022

The event will be held on Sunday September 25 and will feature a six-mile route from the Sea Life Centre car park to the Spa Complex and back to maximise views of the sunrise.

The fundraising event is now in its 14th year and has raised nearly half a million pounds over the years for patient care at the hospice.

The Harbour Bar in Sandside will be supporting the walk again this year by providing free refreshments and a welcome stop-off at the halfway point.

The Sunrise Walk has been running for the past 14 years, and was carried out online during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The walk continued in a virtual format during the pandemic, raising thousands of pounds as supporters took on their own Sunrise Walks in small groups as restrictions allowed.

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager for Saint Catherine’s, said: “The Sunrise Walk is such a special event and is a real highlight in our fundraising calendar. We can’t wait to welcome supporters back to a group event and enjoy the walk together.

“Whether you want to remember a loved one, take part as a team challenge, or simply if you’ve never seen a Scarborough sunrise before, there are so many reasons to take part – and you will be helping to make a real difference to our patients and their families.”