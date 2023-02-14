Scarborough's Saint Catherine’s Hospice launches search for mystery £1,500 lottery winner

The winning £2 ticket was bought in the hospice’s Malton charity shop for the draw on Friday 3 February 2023. The winning number is 1000024.

The Saint Catherine’s lottery has been running for more than 20 years, with players signing up by direct debit, but the sale of single tickets in all 12 charity shops was only launched last Autumn.

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager said: “We are appealing for anyone who bought a ticket in the Malton shop recently to check their purses, wallets and pockets carefully! The ticket will look like a till receipt and have the lottery number clearly printed at the top.

Emma Goodall, Ellie Fry and Susan Stephenson of Saint Catherine’s.

“We really want to find our winner and make someone’s day, especially in these times where people are watching the pennies more than ever.”

Saint Catherine’s lottery raises tens of thousands of pounds every year to help fund patient care. It costs £2 per play and the weekly prizes are £1,500, £200, £50, 2 x £25 and 10 x £10 – plus a rollover up to a maximum of £20,000.

To check for winning tickets, or find out more about the hospice lottery, go to www.saintcatherines.org.uk/lottery/