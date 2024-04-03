Scarborough's Saint Catherine's Hospice receives share of £40,000 from Anglo American’s Great Days programme

Staff at Saint Catherine's Hospice open their donation

Great North Air Ambulance Service, Saint Catherine’s Hospice and Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice each received just over £13,000 as a part of the company’s Great Days programme, which raises funds whilst promotes safe working practices, taking the total distributed as part of the initiative to £180,000 over the last four years.

Saint Catherine’s Hospice offers care in the hospice and at home for people with life-limiting illnesses across a huge area, Zoe’s Place provide respite, palliative and end of life care for children aged up to six, and bereavement support and counselling for families and the Great North Air Ambulance responds to emergency incidents, providing world class critical and often life-saving care across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This funding will allow us to undertake three potentially life-saving missions,” said Ben Sisson of Great North Air Ambulance Service.

Presenting the cheque

“It costs £11,000 a day to run the Hospice, so any funding like this is really, really important for us and the people who need our help across the area,” added Rachael Bellerby, Finance Director at Saint Catherine’s Hospice.

Ashleigh Rickards, Zoe’s Place’s Head of Care, added: “This donation is massive for Zoe’s Place and will enable us to continue to provide crucial care to our families across the area.”

Over 650 of the Woodsmith Project team recently voted to select Andy’s Man Club, Teenage Cancer Trust and Children’s Heart Unit Fund as the Great Days beneficiaries for 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Great Days is an initiative that we’re all proud of at the Woodsmith Project.

The funding for Zoe's place will support children under the age of 6 facing terminal illnesses and their families