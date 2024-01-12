Scarborough's Saint Catherine's Hospice seeks volunteers to boost charity shop trading
Currently the charity shops are open five or six days a week, providing essential funding for the services Saint Catherine’s offers to those suffering from life limiting illnesses in the local community."We are so excited about the prospect of extending our charity shop hours to seven days a week and believe that with the support of our community, we can achieve this goal." expressed Jennifer Rowan, Retail Operations Team Lead at Saint Catherine's Hospice.
"We must raise £11,200 a day to run our services and we need to look at increasing our opening hours to maximise the income coming into the hospice.
"Volunteers play a pivotal role in our organisation, especially across our retail operations.
"Quite simply without volunteers we wouldn’t be able to run our shops.
"As well as the increased funding coming in from opening seven days a week, we also know how important our shops are for the local communities and we know there’s a need to be open and available to our supporters as much as possible.”
Individuals interested in contributing their time to this meaningful cause are encouraged to contact Saint Catherine's Hospice.
To learn more about the volunteer opportunity, call 01723 351421 or via email at [email protected].
Ms Rowan said: “Your involvement can make a substantial difference in the lives of those we aim to serve.”