Scarborough's Saint Catherine’s invites public to exhibition to mark 40 years of care

Scarborough's Saint Catherine’s is inviting the public to an exhibition to mark 40 years of care

Saint Catherine’s Hospice in Scarborough is holding a special exhibition on the run-up to its 40th anniversary – and everyone is welcome to attend.

The exhibition, titled ‘40 Years Caring for our Community – Looking Back, Looking Forward’, will take place at the hospice’s Wellbeing lounge in Throxenby Lane during Hospice Care Week 2024.

It will feature photos, memorabilia, site plans and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will open at 12.30pm on the Tuesday October 8, Wednesday October 9 and Thursday October 10 with a short presentation from the chief executive and chair of trustees at 1pm.

There will be tours around the hospice available and a chance to chat to staff teams about the new plans for the building, services and events for the 40th anniversary year and beyond.

Susan Stephenson, Saint Catherine’s fundraiser, said: “The exhibition will bring together memories, achievements and milestones from the past 40 years and will look towards future developments at the hospice.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the community in to share this with us – and to look forwards to a very special year in 2025 for our Ruby Anniversary.”