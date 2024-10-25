Scarborough's Saint Catherine’s launches Four Elements Challenge for Ruby Anniversary year

Towards the end of the year, a celebration event will be arranged at Flavours Bistro for all supporters who have completed the four elements.

Saint Catherine’s is launching a very special fundraising challenge as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations in 2025.

The Four Elements Challenge is built around the four elements of fire, water, air and earth, and will encourage supporters to take on an event related to each one.

Susan Stephenson, fundraiser, said: “Our Ruby Anniversary year is a huge milestone for Saint Catherine’s and will be packed with special events and opportunities to get involved.

“The Four Elements Challenge is a great way for supporters to join us in raising much-needed funds and have fun at the same time.

“Supporters can be as creative and daring as possible with their ideas and we are here to help every step of the way.”

She added: “A great way to start the New Year with a splash would be to sign up to the Scarborough Lions New Year’s Day Dip.

“Entry fees go towards the Lions fund for the local community and 100% of individual sponsorship goes to the dipper’s chosen charity, and we would love people to choose Saint Catherine’s.”

Registration is open now (£10 single entrant, £18 for a couple and £30 for a group of three or more, children under 10 years old free).

To register or find out more, email [email protected].

The hospice will be organising a number of events as part of this year-long fundraiser (details of which will be released soon), plus participants are welcome to organise their own challenges.

People can complete as many elements as they wish, from one to all four, and will be awarded a special medal for completing the full Four Elements Challenge.

Ideas for possible challenges include:

WATER: sea dip, open water swim, indoor distance swim, ice bath dip.

FIRE: fire walk at Saint Catherine’s (date TBC).

AIR: bungee jump, parachute jump, zip wire.

EARTH: sponsored run or walk, assault course, muddy run e.g. Get Caked.

Towards the end of the year, a celebration event will be arranged at Flavours Bistro for all supporters who have completed the four elements.

To find out more, or to register interest, call fundraising on 01723 378 406 or email [email protected] mentioning the Four Elements Challenge.