Scarborough's Saint Catherine’s launches ‘treecycling’ service to help raise funds over the festive season

Scarborough's Saint Catherine’s has launched a ‘treecycling’ service to help raise funds over the festive season

Saint Catherine’s is branching out with its festive fundraising plans by offering a Christmas tree collection and recycling service.

The scheme will see teams of volunteers collecting and disposing of real Christmas trees, for a minimum donation of £10, this January.

The brand new service will operate in the Scarborough area within a 10-mile radius of the hospice on Throxenby Lane.

The teams will collect trees from outside properties from January 6 to 12 and they will then be taken away for chipping.

Susan Stephenson, fundraiser, said: “This is not only a great way to help raise much-needed funds for patient care, but it saves our supporters the hassle of disposing of their tree and having a car full of pine needles!

“We would love this scheme to take off and grow in future years, so please do think of us if you are having a real tree this year.”

To book your tree collection(by Friday January 3, 2025), visit www.saintcatherines.org.uk/event/christmas-tree-recycling/.