Scarborough's Saint Catherine’s launches ‘treecycling’ service to help raise funds over the festive season
The scheme will see teams of volunteers collecting and disposing of real Christmas trees, for a minimum donation of £10, this January.
The brand new service will operate in the Scarborough area within a 10-mile radius of the hospice on Throxenby Lane.
The teams will collect trees from outside properties from January 6 to 12 and they will then be taken away for chipping.
Susan Stephenson, fundraiser, said: “This is not only a great way to help raise much-needed funds for patient care, but it saves our supporters the hassle of disposing of their tree and having a car full of pine needles!
“We would love this scheme to take off and grow in future years, so please do think of us if you are having a real tree this year.”
To book your tree collection(by Friday January 3, 2025), visit www.saintcatherines.org.uk/event/christmas-tree-recycling/.
