Saint Catherine’s takes part in new project to help shape the future of delirium care

The hospice team is working with Hull York Medical School and the University of Hull’s Wolfson Palliative Care Research Centre on the study, which is funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research and is set to continue until February next year.

Co-chief investigator of the study Miriam Johnson, Professor of Palliative Medicine at Hull York Medical School, said: “We’re delighted that Saint Catherine’s is joining this study which will drive forward improvements in delirium care both in the region and beyond.”

Delirium causes confusion and difficulty thinking. It may affect people with serious illness and be distressing for the patient and those close to them.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delirium is very common in cancer patients with advanced disease. It can be caused by cancer or cancer treatment.

An authorised delirium study researcher is working with the hospice team, reviewing information about delirium and the delirium care received. All the details will be confidential and patients will not be identified in the study.