Scarborough's Saint Catherine’s to hold first event at hospice since the pandemic

The Saint Catherine’s Summer Festival, which is the first event to be held at the main hospice site on Throxenby Lane since the pandemic, will be held on Saturday July 8 from 10am to 3pm.
By Louise Perrin
Published 26th Jun 2023, 17:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 17:13 BST

Admission is free and there will be a huge variety of stalls, entertainment and things to do on the day, with everything from crafts and gifts to food, bouncy castles, live music and even an appearance from characters of the Star Wars Universe.

Tom Thornton, Marketing and Communications Lead at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are thrilled that we can welcome back supporters to what will be our first event on site since the pandemic!

"Our markets and fayres have proved very popular in previous years and we hope to see lots of familiar and new faces on the day to enjoy this wonderful event.

Saint Catherine's Summer Festival will take place on July 8
“There will be a mix of things for everyone on the day, such as a live performance from the cast of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang of the YMCA, flower demonstrations and a large selection of gift stalls.

"We invite everyone to come along for a day of entertainment and see what improvements we are making as a hospice and how we help those in need in our community.”

Parking on the day is available free of charge at the grounds of the old Scarborough TEC site on Lady Edith’s Drive.

Saint Catherine’s Hospice provides care and support for adults with a terminal illness, and to their families, carers and friends.

All services are free of charge and they rely on supporters and donors to raise the £5 million needed to deliver their specialist care.

