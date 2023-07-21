News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough's Saint Catherine’s to open new retail store on site at the hospice

Saint Catherine’s has announced that they are to open a new store at the main site on Throxenby Lane on September 11.
By Louise Perrin
Published 21st Jul 2023, 13:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 13:10 BST

Available at the new store, which is going to be known as ‘The Barn Boutique @ Saint Catherine’s’, will be high quality clothing, furniture, household items and more.

Jenny Rowan, Retail Operations Team Lead, said: “We are incredibly excited about opening a store on site here at Saint Catherine’s.

"With the help of our wonderful volunteers and support from local businesses, we have converted office and storage areas into a welcoming retail space for our supporters to shop and support their local hospice.

The Saint Catherine's Shop on Victoria Road will close on August 19.The Saint Catherine's Shop on Victoria Road will close on August 19.
“A charity shop with a difference, inside The Barn Boutique @ Saint Catherine’s you will find handpicked quality items, vintage, designer and luxury high street clothing all at fantastic prices.

"Every penny you spend in our shop will go directly to help fund the services Saint Catherine’s offers across North and East Yorkshire.

“The parking facilities on site will also mean that it is easier for supporters to bring their donations in at the same time as they shop.

"Our shops play a vital role in raising the funds needed to support patient care but we can only run them with the help of our wonderful volunteers.”

Anyone interested in volunteering opportunities at the new store is welcome to call into the hospice to chat to Jenny Rowan, email [email protected] or call 01723 351421.

The new store at the main hospice site is a relocation of their premises on Victoria Road, which will cease trading on August 19th.

