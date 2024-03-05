Scarborough's SEA LIFE centre to celebrate World Book Day with reduced tickets for children with books

To get into the spirit of World Book Day® and encourage children to share their passion for reading, SEA LIFE Scarborough are partnering with the charity to celebrate the fun this year.

SEA LIFE centres nationwide, including Scarborough’s SEA LIFE, will all be offering complimentary entry to children who come dressed as their favourite book characters or carrying their favourite book this World Book Day, happening on Thursday, March 7.

The attractions are partnering with the charity to celebrate and promote reading for fun among kids of all ages.

Children aged from two to 15 years old and dressed in book-themed costume – whether it’s a marine-inspired animal like a shark, Zog, everyone’s favourite green ogre Shrek, a witch or a magician to name but a few – and are accompanied by an adult with a pre-booked promotional ticket can enjoy a complimentary ticket for the attractions between March 7 –10.

Complimentary tickets at the selected attractions can also be redeemed for children who want to bring their favourite book.

10 per cent of each ticket sold will be donated to World Book Day, and five per cent will be donated to Merlin's Magic Wand charity.

Nick Brigden, Head of UK Brand Partnerships at Merlin Entertainments which owns the attractions involved, said: “We are very much looking forward to sharks, Queens, bunnies and dragons visiting us across World Book Day weekend.

“If your children love a great read, we’re hoping to inspire their future reading through our attractions. World Book Day provides us with the perfect opportunity to ignite the spark of imagination in the hearts of children, encouraging them to explore the wonders of reading.”

Cassie Chadderton, Chief Executive of World Book Day, said: “It’s wonderful to partner with some of the top UK attractions to celebrate the enjoyment of reading. We hope these fabulous days out in amazing spaces such as SEA LIFE and Warwick Castle inspire families and children to have fun with books, so that many more can grow up with the life-changing benefits of reading for pleasure.”