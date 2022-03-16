Scarborough’s seafront observation wheel returns

The observation wheel is currently being constructed on Foreshore Road.

The 32-metre high wheel was moved from Scarborough to Hull Fair last October, and then was moved to Liverpool for Christmas.

Now, the seafront observation wheel has returned to Foreshore Road and is scheduled to be in operation from April 1 until October 31.

The wheel gives visitors birds-eye views of the South Bay and North Sea.

It is operated by Observation Wheel UK and is capable of carrying a maximum of 144 passengers with six people seated in each of its 24 enclosed gondolas.

Customers get to spend 10 minutes on the wheel.

In 2020 Scarborough Council granted permission for the wheel to operate on the site for the next three summers, with its current deal set to expire by summer 2023.