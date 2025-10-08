Scarborough's Search for a Star heat two contestants light up Roscoe Rooms

The second heat of Scarborough’s Search for a Star lit up the Roscoe Rooms last weekend – and what a night it was!

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From incredible vocals to confident stage presence, the talent showed up and wowed the crowd from start to finish.

“It’s been amazing to see how much the event has grown already,” said Tyler Smith, owner of Making Tracks and one of the event organisers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Heat 2 raised the bar – you could feel the buzz in the room.

Search for a Star heat two.

"Everyone was there to support each other and celebrate what Scarborough has to offer.”

Helping make the tough decisions on the night was professional Shannon Rewcroft, who brought her experience and sharp eye to the judging panel.

And she had her work cut out – the talent was off the scale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re not just running a competition – we’re building a platform,” added Devan Kellett, owner of Kellett’s Performing Arts.

Search for a Star contestants.

“It’s about giving local performers a stage, building confidence, and also using that spotlight to raise awareness for causes that matter.”

Throughout the heats and the upcoming final, the event is raising money in aid of Prostate Cancer UK, while also spotlighting and supporting the amazing talent in Scarborough and surrounding areas. Every ticket, every donation, every cheer – it all helps.

A huge thank you goes out to our sponsors, SWC, Filey Beach Cafe, Newby Dental Practice & PQA Scarborough, whose support is helping this event grow bigger and better with each round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And of course, thank you to everyone who came along to cheer, clap, and create such a brilliant atmosphere.

Got any photos or videos from Heat 2?

We’d love to see them! Send them in or tag us so we can share the magic across our socials.

The Grand Final is set for December 7 at Scarborough College – and trust us, it’s going to be BIG.

With finalists already chosen and one very exciting Wildcard announcement coming soon, this is shaping up to be a night to remember.

“Honestly, we can’t wait for the final,” said Tyler. “The talent, the energy, the community – it’s everything we hoped this would be and more.”