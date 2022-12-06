Scarborough's Ship Inn reopened by boxing legend Paul Ingle - and he couldn't believe what he saw inside

Boxing legend Paul Ingle cuts the ribbon

The pub has been taken over by Tammy Goldstone and her husband Ian Smith who also own the Whitby Way further up the coast.

Whilst renovating the pub they found a number of pictures of Paul Ingle taken down by a previous owner and decided to put them back on display.

Mrs Goldstone said: “It was lovely. Paul didn’t have any idea that we’d put the pictures of him back on the wall to give him the glory he deserves.

Paul Ingle sits beneath the wall of fame

"We’ve revamped the back of the bar and put a bit of life into it, we want to turn the pub back into what it used to be.

"Falsgrave is a village and people drink here as did their fathers and grandfathers before them.

"You don’t realise what a close community it is and it needs to be a local pub for local people.”