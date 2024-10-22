Scarborough's Snainton School youngsters and staff wear pink in support of breast cancer charity
The school held an open morning on October 17 for both current parents and potential new starters.
Visitors were invited to a tour of the school and some of the parents even showed off some creative skills of their own by joining in creating their own artwork!
On the day, the school also collaborated with Snainton Community Cafe which holds a coffee morning every Thursday morning at the village hall.
Together, they decided to take the opportunity to raise funds for Breast Cancer UK by also making it a "wear it pink" event.
The children and staff all wore pink and The Community Cafe ladies went all out with some tasty bakes and fabulous pink wigs.
Between the school and the Community Cafe, a total of £445 was raised.
