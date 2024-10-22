Scarborough's Snainton School youngsters and staff wear pink in support of breast cancer charity

By Duncan Atkins
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 10:32 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2024, 10:33 BST
Youngsters at Scarborough’s Snainton Church of England Primary School had a busy day as they opened their doors to visitors – and wore pink for Breast Cancer UK.

The school held an open morning on October 17 for both current parents and potential new starters.

Visitors were invited to a tour of the school and some of the parents even showed off some creative skills of their own by joining in creating their own artwork!

On the day, the school also collaborated with Snainton Community Cafe which holds a coffee morning every Thursday morning at the village hall.

Snainton School youngsters wear pink.

Together, they decided to take the opportunity to raise funds for Breast Cancer UK by also making it a "wear it pink" event.

The children and staff all wore pink and The Community Cafe ladies went all out with some tasty bakes and fabulous pink wigs.

Between the school and the Community Cafe, a total of £445 was raised.

