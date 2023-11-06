South Cliff Gardens is celebrating after receiving a Green Flag Award.

Scarborough’s South Cliff Gardens has achieved the accreditation thanks to the hard work and dedication of the team that care for the green space so that everyone can enjoy it.

Paul Todd MBE, Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at South Cliff Gardens in achieving a Green Flag Award.

“South Cliff Gardens is a vital green space for the community in Scarborough, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles. The staff and volunteers do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.