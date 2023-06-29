Scarborough's South Cliff Gardens to host community led 'love stories' audio trail

Love Stories, a digital audio trail of community sourced love stories, is coming to the recently restored South Cliff Gardens

The audio trail is produced in collaboration between ARCADE, Scarborough Spa Orchestra, Orchestras Live and Sinfonia Viva and was commissioned by North Yorkshire Council and supported using public funding by Arts Council England.

From Saturday July 22 until Saturday September 30, people are invited to explore the stunning coastal gardens while listening to real-life love stories, inspired by the location, and set to an orchestral score.

Listeners will be immersed in a romantic audio promenade of storytelling, poetry, music and song.

Each story in the LOVE STORIES audio trail tells a unique and special tale that has bloomed in the gardens and the project seeks to celebrate all kinds of love. The selected community storytellers range in age from twelve years old, to students in their twenties, to a couple in their sixties and one in their eighties.

The audio will be available to access for free via the Bandcamp app and audiences can listen using their own devices and headphones, following an accessible route on the meandering paths through the Italian Gardens and beyond.

Hannah Davies, ARCADE Executive Producer, said: “We had over 100 submissions from people all over Scarborough and we were so moved by all the wonderful stories we gathered.

"We ran a series of workshops with a selection of the storytellers, alongside composer, Jackie Walduck and the orchestral musicians, Whitby Community Choir and Associate Artist Rebecca Denniff to create five beautiful audio pieces that document some of the love stories that have bloomed in this magical place where land meets sea.”

Love Stories offers a unique opportunity to hear the work of Scarborough Spa composers.

Kathy Seabrook, a member of Scarborough Spa Orchestra, was involved in the workshops and very much enjoyed being part of the co-creation process.

She said: “Being able to play my flute to help create these melodies and enhance the storyteller’s words has been a real privilege.”

Rusty and Ron Jones, members of the community storytelling ensemble, said: “What an amazing experience this LOVE STORIES project has been. We have always kept our precious story to ourselves. Thank you for the wonderful opportunity to share it with family, friends and the world.”

Connectivity is patchy in the gardens, so ARCADE recommends this as the best option.

Audiences who cannot access the gardens, can listen to the tracks via the ARCADE website.