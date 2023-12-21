Scarborough's South Cliff Golf Club donate nearly £5000 to three charities for Christmas
Yorkshire Coast Sight Support received a total of £1285.25 and The Rainbow Centre received £1540.
In addition, a £2000 donation was made to the Salvation Army.
All this money was raised from the club quizzes, charity fundraising events and a number of kind personal donations in all an amazing total of £4825.25
This was one of our highlights of the year in office and a spokesperson from South CLiff Golfers said: “It was wonderful to meet with Peter, Frank and Jo and hear about all their hard work supporting some of the most needy and vulnerable people in our borough. On behalf of South Cliff Golf Course we are so pleased to support them”.