A Post Office spokesperson said: “The Postmaster for South Cliff has resigned and the branch is due to close at this location on Monday 16 May at 5.30pm.

"We know how important a Post Office is to a community.

"The vacancy has been advertised on www.runapostoffice.co.uk and we have an interested applicant.

South Cliff Post Office

"We are working hard to restore service as soon as possible. In the interim alternative branches include Falsgrave Road, Scarborough and Edgehill Road."

The closure will come as a blow to the residents of Ramshill who will now have to travel further for Post Office services.

The full addresses of alternative branches are:

Falsgrave Road Post Office, 97-101 Falsgrave Road, Scarborough, YO12 5EG

Scarborough Post Office, 106-107 Westborough, Scarborough, YO11 1LD