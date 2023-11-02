Scarborough's Sparks Project launches new Baby Weigh and Play thanks to fundraising efforts
Sparks already runs a successful Baby Weigh and Parent Support Group in Eastfield in partnership with Eastfield Medical Centre and now thanks to Scarborough Rugby Union Football Club Ladies Day, who have raised £1750 for Sparks, they have launched their new Baby Weigh and Play in Barrowcliff.
A member of the Medical Centre team is on hand every week to offer advice that might be needed to the parents, grandparents and carers that come along. One person attending recently referred to it as an absolute lifeline for them.
Michelle Davison-Ward, CEO of Sparks, said: “Because of the success of the Eastfield Baby Group and knowing our clients in the Barrowcliff community as we do, we felt a similar Baby group in Barrowcliff was much needed.
“We would like thank Sharon Tait at Scarborough Rugby Union Football Club for nominating Sparks Project as the chosen charity for Ladies Day. Thanks to the money they raised we are able to launch this new group in early November.”