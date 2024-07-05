Scarborough’s Springhead School students secure future employment after apprentice style interview process

From left to right: Simon Starling Yorkshire Care Group, Students Kieran Lewis, Matthew Dunderdale, Georgie Youngson, David Hancock, Springhead School Careers Coordinator Anne Jack, Student Louise Hamilton, Deputy Headteacher Paul Wilson

Five students from Springhead School’s Sixth Form Department were invited to apply for a range of positions within the Yorkshire Care Group.

The five students were required to submit a written application for the various roles and have their performance assessed while carrying out a series of team building exercises. They then had to deliver a short presentation involving a PowerPoint presentation to an interview panel.

At the end of the interview process two of the five students were invited to join Yorkshire Care Group.

The new employees will be expected to help train staff in understanding life as an adult with Autism. The role will also involve demonstrating to staff how Makaton (a form of sign language) is used to help people with learning difficulties communicate.

Simon Starling, Training Manager for Yorkshire Futures, said: “This opportunity will help Yorkshire Care Group to deliver the best training possible to our staff. Working with Springhead Sixth-Form enables us to achieve this.

"Yorkshire Care Group want to break the cycle of people with specific needs only getting opportunities in voluntary work or in sectors where there is little opportunity to develop, in collaborating with Springhead we can start to make this change.

"We have adapted our recruitment process to support all the candidates that applied for the role and through our sessions working together, I am excited to see that we have two young people starting off on their future career with us. I am sure their experiences will help strengthen the delivery of our training. “

