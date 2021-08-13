Scarborough's St Augustine's School "incredibly proud" of 2021 GCSE results

Mary Adams, Ruby Cooper and teacher Natalie Cullen

A statement for the school read: "We are incredibly proud of the results achieved by our pupils in the Summer 2021 cohort.

"The pupils worked tirelessly throughout their GCSE course, facing and overcoming the many challenges that the global pandemic brought along their way.

"Their hard work, and the work of our teachers and staff in school, has led to a great set of results.

Oliver Jackson and Noah Richardson read their results... pic Richard Ponter

"72% of pupils achieved a grade 4 or above in English and Maths, and 48% of pupils achieved a grade 5 or higher in English and Maths.

"We wish all of our pupils the very best for the next stage in their education."

Olivia Cumming and Kathryn Kitto celebrate

Tia Willgrass, Holly Hooper, Imogel Swalwell and Jhaztine Barbosa . pic Richard Ponter

Noah Richardson, NakulThampi, Alexander Bacasmas , James MacDermott, Bryan Hogg, Tyson Greening