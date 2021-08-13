Scarborough's St Augustine's School "incredibly proud" of 2021 GCSE results
More than 70% of pupils at the school achieved grade four or above in English and Maths.
Friday, 13th August 2021
Friday, 13th August 2021, 12:33 pm
A statement for the school read: "We are incredibly proud of the results achieved by our pupils in the Summer 2021 cohort.
"The pupils worked tirelessly throughout their GCSE course, facing and overcoming the many challenges that the global pandemic brought along their way.
"Their hard work, and the work of our teachers and staff in school, has led to a great set of results.
"72% of pupils achieved a grade 4 or above in English and Maths, and 48% of pupils achieved a grade 5 or higher in English and Maths.
"We wish all of our pupils the very best for the next stage in their education."